Bible verse

The fining pot is for silver, and the furnace for gold: but the Lord trieth the hearts. A wicked doer giveth heed to false lips; and a liar giveth ear to a naughty tongue.

Proverbs 17:3-4

“Times of great calamity and confusion have been productive for the greatest minds. The purest ore is produced from the hottest furnace. The brightest thunder-bolt is elicited from the darkest storm.”

Charles Caleb Colton (1780-1832) was an English cleric, writer and collector, well known for his eccentricities

