Bible verse

Excellent speech becometh not a fool: much less do lying lips a prince. A gift is as a precious stone in the eyes of him that hath it: whithersoever it turneth, it prospereth.

Proverbs 17:7-8

"The one who adapts his policy to the times prospers, and likewise that the one whose policy clashes with the demands of the times does not."

Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli (1469-1527) was an Italian Renaissance diplomat, philosopher and writer, best known for The Prince, written in 1513

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.