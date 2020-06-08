Excellent speech becometh not a fool: much less do lying lips a prince. A gift is as a precious stone in the eyes of him that hath it: whithersoever it turneth, it prospereth.
Proverbs 17:7-8
"The one who adapts his policy to the times prospers, and likewise that the one whose policy clashes with the demands of the times does not."
Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli (1469-1527) was an Italian Renaissance diplomat, philosopher and writer, best known for The Prince, written in 1513
