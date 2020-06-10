Bible verse

He that covereth a transgression seeketh love; but he that repeateth a matter separateth very friends. A reproof entereth more into a wise man than an hundred stripes into a fool. An evil man seeketh only rebellion: therefore a cruel messenger shall be sent against him.

Proverbs 17:9-11

“The food that enters the mind must be watched as closely as the food that enters the body.”

Patrick Joseph Buchanan (born 1938) is an American paleoconservative political commentator, columnist, politician and broadcaster

