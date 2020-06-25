Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility.
He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him.
The spirit of a man will sustain his infirmity; but a wounded spirit who can bear?
Proverbs 18:12-14
Old age, calm, expanded, broad with the haughty breadth of the universe, old age flowing free with the delicious near-by freedom of death.
Edith Wharton (1862-1937) an American novelist, short story writer, playwright and designer; she was the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Literature in 1921
