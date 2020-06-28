The lot causeth contentions to cease, and parteth between the mighty. A brother offended is harder to be won than a strong city: and their contentions are like the bars of a castle.
A man’s belly shall be satisfied with the fruit of his mouth; and with the increase of his lips shall he be filled.
Proverbs 18:18-20
“Certainty is the mother of quiet and repose, and uncertainty the cause of variance and contentions.”
Sir Edward Coke SL (1552-1634) was an English barrister, judge, and politician who is considered to be the greatest jurist of the Elizabethan and Jacobean eras
