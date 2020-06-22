A fool’s lips enter into contention, and his mouth calleth for strokes. A fool’s mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul. The words of a talebearer are as wounds, and they go down into the innermost parts of the belly.
Proverbs 18:6-8
There are no contests in the Art of Peace. A true warrior is invincible because he or she contests with nothing. Defeat means to defeat the mind of contention that we harbor within.
Morihei Ueshiba (1883-1969) Martial artist and founder of the Japanese martial art of aikido; often referred to as “the founder” Kaiso or Osensei, meaning Great Teacher
