Better is the poor that walketh in his integrity, than he that is perverse in his lips, and is a fool. Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth. The foolishness of man perverteth his way: and his heart fretteth against the Lord.
Proverbs 19:1-3
"Moral authority comes from following universal and timeless principles like honesty, integrity, treating people with respect.
Stephen Richards Covey (1932-2012) was an American educator, author, businessman, and keynote speaker. His most popular book is "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People"
