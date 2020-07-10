The desire of a man is his kindness: and a poor man is better than a liar.
The fear of the LORD tendeth to life: and he that hath it shall abide satisfied; he shall not be visited with evil.
A slothful man hideth his hand in his bosom, and will not so much as bring it to his mouth again.
Proverbs 19:22-24
The poor man looks upon the law as an enemy, not as a friend. For him, the law is always taking something away.
Robert Francis Kennedy (1925-1968), sometimes referred to by the initials RFK, was an American politician and lawyer
