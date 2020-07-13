Cease, my son, to hear the instruction that causeth to err from the words of knowledge.
An ungodly witness scorneth judgment: and the mouth of the wicked devoureth iniquity.
Judgments are prepared for scorners, and stripes for the back of fools.
Proverbs 19:27-29
When you cease to make a contribution, you begin to die.
Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962) American political figure, diplomat and activist; served as First Lady of the United States (1933-45) during her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms in office
