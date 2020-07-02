Wealth maketh many friends; but the poor is separated from his neighbour.
A false witness shall not be unpunished, and he that speaketh lies shall not escape.
Many will intreat the favour of the prince: and every man is a friend to him that giveth gifts.
Proverbs 19:4-6
Above all the grace and the gifts that Christ gives to his beloved is that of overcoming self.
Saint Francis of Assisi, born Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone, informally named as Francesco, (1182-1226) was an Italian Catholic friar, deacon and preacher; he founded the men’s Order of Friars Minor, the women’s Order of Saint Clare, the Third Order of Saint Francis and the Custody of the Holy Land
