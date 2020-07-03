All the brethren of the poor do hate him: how much more do his friends go far from him? he pursueth them with words, yet they are wanting to him. He that getteth wisdom loveth his own soul: he that keepeth understanding shall find good.
A false witness shall not be unpunished, and he that speaketh lies shall perish.
Proverbs 19:7-9
Compare Scripture with Scripture. False doctrines, like false witnesses, agree not among themselves.
William Gurnall (1617-1679) was an English author and Anglican clergyman born at King’s Lynn, Norfolk, where he was baptised on 17 November 1616
