Divers weights, and divers measures, both of them are alike abomination to the Lord. Even a child is known by his doings, whether his work be pure, and whether it be right.
The hearing ear, and the seeing eye, the Lord hath made even both of them.
Proverbs 20:10-12
We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.
Gautama Buddha (480 B.C.E.-400 B.C.E.) was a philosopher, mendicant, meditator, spiritual teacher, and religious leader who lived in Ancient India
