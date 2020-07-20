Love not sleep, lest thou come to poverty; open thine eyes, and thou shalt be satisfied with bread.It is naught, it is naught, saith the buyer: but when he is gone his way, then he boasteth. There is gold, and a multitude of rubies: but the lips of knowledge are a precious jewel.
Proverbs 20:13-15
Peace is a day-to-day problem, the product of a multitude of events and judgments. Peace is not an ‘is,’ it is a ‘becoming.’
Haile Selassie I (1892-1975) was the Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974, and he had been Regent Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia from 1916. He is a defining figure in modern Ethiopian history.
