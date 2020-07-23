He that goeth about as a talebearer revealeth secrets: therefore meddle not with him that flattereth with his lips.
Whoso curseth his father or his mother, his lamp shall be put out in obscure darkness.
An inheritance may be gotten hastily at the beginning; but the end thereof shall not be blessed.
Proverbs 20:19-21
One of the secrets of life is that all that is really worth the doing is what we do for others.
Charles Lutwidge Dodgson (1832-1898), better known by his pen name Lewis Carroll, was an English writer of children's fiction, notably "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and its sequel "Through the Looking-Glass." He was noted for his facility at word play, logic, and fantasy.
