It is a snare to the man who devoureth that which is holy, and after vows to make inquiry. A wise king scattereth the wicked, and bringeth the wheel over them. The spirit of man is the candle of the Lord, searching all the inward parts of the belly.
Proverbs 20:25-27
Modern invention has banished the spinning wheel, and the same law of progress makes the woman of today a different woman from her grandmother.
Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) was an American social reformer and women’s rights activist who played a pivotal role in the women’s suffrage movement
