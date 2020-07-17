The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him. A king that sitteth in the throne of judgment scattereth away all evil with his eyes. Who can say, I have made my heart clean, I am pure from my sin?
Proverbs 20:7-9
I regard the rights of men and women equal. In Love’s fair realm, husband and wife are king and queen, sceptered and crowned alike, and seated on the self-same throne.
Robert Green Ingersoll (1833-99) American lawyer, father of feminist Eva Ingersoll Brown; Civil War veteran, politician and orator during Golden Age of Free Thought
