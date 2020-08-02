The soul of the wicked desireth evil: his neighbour findeth no favour in his eyes. When the scorner is punished, the simple is made wise: and when the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.
Proverbs 21:10-11
It has always been my belief that a man should do his best, regardless of how much he receives for his services, or the number of people he may be serving or the class of people served.
Napoleon Hill (1883-1970) American self-help author; best known for his book “Think and Grow Rich,” among 10 best selling self-help books of all time.
