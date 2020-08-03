The righteous man wisely considereth the house of the wicked: but God overthroweth the wicked for their wickedness.
Whoso stoppeth his ears at the cry of the poor, he also shall cry himself, but shall not be heard.
Proverbs 21:12-13
I am not interested in picking up crumbs of compassion thrown from the table of someone who considers himself my master. I want the full menu of rights.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu OMSG CH GCStJ (born 1931) is a South African Anglican cleric and theologian known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist.
