He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not.
The sacrifice of the wicked is abomination: how much more, when he
bringeth it with a wicked mind?
A false witness shall perish: but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.
Proverbs 21:26-28
If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears,
however measured or far away.
Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) was an American essayist, poet, and philosopher. A leading transcendentalist, he is best known for his book Walden, a reflection upon simple living in natural surroundings, and his essay “Civil Disobedience,” an argument for disobedience
to an unjust state.
