Bible verse

He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not.

The sacrifice of the wicked is abomination: how much more, when he

bringeth it with a wicked mind?

A false witness shall perish: but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.

Proverbs 21:26-28

If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears,

however measured or far away.

Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) was an American essayist, poet, and philosopher. A leading transcendentalist, he is best known for his book Walden, a reflection upon simple living in natural surroundings, and his essay “Civil Disobedience,” an argument for disobedience

to an unjust state.

Tags

