A wicked man hardeneth his face: but as for the upright,
he directeth his way.
There is no wisdom nor understanding nor
counsel against the Lord.
The horse is prepared against the day of battle:
but safety is of the Lord.
Proverbs 21:29-31
In every battle there comes a time when both sides consider themselves beaten, then he who continues the attack wins.
Ulysses S. Grant (1822-1885) was an American soldier and politician who served as the 18th president of the United States from 1869 to 1877. Before his presidency, Grant led the Union Army as Commanding General of the United States Army in winning the American Civil War.
