An high look, and a proud heart, and the plowing of the wicked, is sin.
The thoughts of the diligent tend only to plenteousness; but of every one that is hasty only to want.
The getting of treasures by a lying tongue is a vanity tossed to and fro of them that seek death.
Proverbs 21:4-6
We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.
Swami Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, (1863-1902) was an Indian Hindu monk, a chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna
