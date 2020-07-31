The robbery of the wicked shall destroy them; because they refuse to do judgment. The way of man is froward and strange: but as for the pure, his work is right. It is better to dwell in a corner of the housetop, than with a brawling woman in a wide house.
Proverbs 21:7-9
Collecting more taxes than is absolutely necessary is legalized robbery.
Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933) an American politician and the 30th president of the United States; Republican lawyer from New England, born in Vermont, Coolidge worked his way up the ladder of Massachusetts state politics, eventually becoming governor
