A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches,
and loving favour rather than silver and gold.
The rich and poor meet together:
the LORD is the maker of them all.
A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself:
but the simple pass on, and are punished.
Proverbs 22:1-3
Don’t gain the world and lose your soul;
wisdom is better than silver or gold.
Robert Nesta Marley, (1945-1981) OM was a Jamaican
singer/songwriter; considered one of the pioneers of reggae, his musical career was marked by blending elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as forging a smooth, distinctive vocal and songwriting style
