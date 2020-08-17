Cast out the scorner, and contention shall go out; yea, strife and reproach shall cease.
He that loveth pureness of heart, for the grace of his lips the king shall be his friend.
The eyes of the Lord preserve knowledge, and he overthroweth the words of the transgressor.
Proverbs 22:10-12
All emotions are pure which gather you and lift you up; that emotion is impure which seizes only one side of your being and so distorts you.
René Karl Wilhelm Johann Josef Maria Rilke, better known as Rainer Maria Rilke, (1875-1926) was a Bohemian-Austrian poet and novelist. He is "widely recognized as one of the most lyrically intense German-language poets." He wrote both verse and highly lyrical prose. Several critics have described Rilke's work as "mystical."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.