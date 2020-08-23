Rob not the poor, because he is poor: neither oppress the afflicted in the gate: For the Lord will plead their cause, and spoil the soul of those that spoiled them.
Make no friendship with an angry man; and with a furious man thou shalt not go:
Lest thou learn his ways, and get a snare to thy soul.
Proverbs 22:22-25
You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.
Laurence Johnston Peter (1919-1990) was a Canadian educator and “hierarchiologist” best known to the general public for the formulation of the Peter principle
