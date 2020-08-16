The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.
He that soweth iniquity shall reap vanity: and the rod of his anger shall fail.
He that hath a bountiful eye shall be blessed; for he giveth of his bread to the poor.
Proverbs 22:7-9
Good nature is the cheapest commodity in the world, and love is the only thing that will pay ten percent, to borrower and lender both.
Robert Green “Bob” Ingersoll (1833-1899) was an American writer and orator during the Golden Age of Free Thought, who campaigned in defense of agnosticism. He was nicknamed “The Great Agnostic”.
