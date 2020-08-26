When thou sittest to eat with a ruler, consider diligently what is before thee: And put a knife to thy throat, if thou be a man given to appetite. Be not desirous of his dainties: for they are deceitful meat.
Labour not to be rich: cease from thine own wisdom.
Proverbs 23:1-4
Worry — a God, invisible but omnipotent. It steals the bloom from the cheek and lightness from the pulse; it takes away the appetite, and turns the hair gray.
Benjamin Disraeli, 1st Earl of Beaconsfield, KG, PC, FRS (1804-1881) was a British politician of the
Conservative Party who twice served as
Prime Minister of Great Britain
