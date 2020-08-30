My son, if thine heart be wise, my heart shall rejoice, even mine.
Yea, my reins shall rejoice, when thy lips speak right things.
Let not thine heart envy sinners: but be thou in the fear of the Lord all the day long.
Proverbs 23:15-17
There is not one blade of grass, there is no color in this world that is not intended to make us rejoice.
John Calvin (1509-1564) was a French theologian, pastor and reformer in Geneva during the Protestant Reformation.
