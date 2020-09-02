Hearken unto thy father that begat thee, and despise not thy mother when she is old.
Buy the truth, and sell it not; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding.
The father of the righteous shall greatly rejoice: and he that begetteth a wise child shall have joy of him.
Proverbs 23:22-24
Free the child’s potential, and you will transform him into the world.
Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori (1870-1952) was an Italian physician and educator best known for the philosophy of education that bears her name, and her writing on scientific pedagogy
