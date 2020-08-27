Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? For riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven.
Eat thou not the bread of him that hath an evil eye, neither desire thou his dainty meats:
For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.
Proverbs 23:5-7
I am what time, circumstance, history, have made of me, certainly, but I am also, much more than that. So are we all.
James Arthur Baldwin (1924-1987) was an American novelist, playwright, essayist, poet, and activist. His essays, as collected in "Notes of a Native Son," explore intricacies of racial, sexual, and class distinctions in Western society, most notably in regard to the mid-twentieth-century United States.
