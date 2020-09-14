Lay not wait, O wicked man, against the dwelling of the righteous; spoil not his resting place: For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again: but the wicked shall fall into mischief. Rejoice not when thine enemy falleth, and let not thine heart be glad when he stumbleth: Lest the Lord see it, and it displease him, and he turn away his wrath from him.
Proverbs 24:15-18
In such a porcelain life, one likes to be sure that all is well lest one stumble upon one’s hopes in a pile of broken crockery.
Emily Elizabeth Dickinson (1830-1886) was an American poet. Little known during her life, she has since been
regarded as one of the most important figures in
American poetry
