Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep:
So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth; and thy want as an armed man.
Proverbs 24:33-34
Poverty places not just one or two obstacles but multiple obstacles in a child’s pathway to what we would consider to be regular development — cognitively, intellectually and emotionally.
Geoffrey Canada (born 1952) is an American educator, social activist and author. Since 1990, Canada has been president of the Harlem Children’s Zone in Harlem, New York, an organization that states its goal is to increase high school and college graduation rates among students in Harlem.
