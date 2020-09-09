A wise man is strong; yea, a man of knowledge increaseth strength. For by wise counsel thou shalt make thy war: and in multitude of counsellers there is safety. Wisdom is too high for a fool: he openeth not his mouth in the gate.
Proverbs 24:5-7
The greater danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark.
Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni (1475-1564), known best as simply Michelangelo,
was an Italian sculptor, painter, architect and poet of the High Renaissance
