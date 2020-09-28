These are also proverbs of Solomon,
which the men of Hezekiah king of Judah copied out.
It is the glory of God to conceal a thing:
but the honour of kings is to search out a matter.
The heaven for height, and the earth for depth,
and the heart of kings is unsearchable.
Proverbs 25:1-3
If you do not expect the unexpected you will not find it, for it is not to be reached by search or trail.
Heraclitus of Ephesus (540 BCE — 480 BCE) was an Ancient Greek, pre-Socratic Ionian philosopher, a native of the city of Ephesus, in modern-day Turkey, then part of the Persian Empire. His like of word play as well as the oracular and paradoxical nature of his philosophy had him called “The Obscure” since antiquity.
