Bible verse

The north wind driveth away rain: so doth an angry countenance a backbiting tongue. It is better to dwell in the corner of the housetop, than with a brawling woman and in a wide house. As cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country.

Proverbs 25:23:25

The world is wide, and I will not waste my life in friction when it could be turned into momentum.

Frances Elizabeth Caroline Willard (1839-1898) was an American educator, temperance reformer, and women’s suffragist. Willard became the national president of Woman’s Christian Temperance Union in 1879 and remained president until her death in 1898

