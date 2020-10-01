Go not forth hastily to strive, lest thou know not what to do in the end thereof, when thy neighbour hath put thee to shame.
Debate thy cause with thy neighbour himself; and discover not a secret to another: Lest he that heareth it put thee to shame, and thine infamy turn not away.
Proverbs 25:8-10
Don’t worry when you are not recognized, but strive to be worthy of recognition.
Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865) was an American statesman and lawyer who served as the 16th president of the United States from 1861 to 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, the country’s greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis
