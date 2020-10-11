As snow in summer, and as rain in harvest, so honour is not seemly for a fool.
As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come.
A whip for the horse, a bridle for the ass, and a rod for the fool’s back.
Proverbs 26:1-3
To speak and to speak well, are two things. A fool may talk, but a wise man speaks.
Benjamin Jonson (1572-1637) was an English playwright and poet, whose artistry exerted a lasting impact upon English poetry and stage comedy. He popularised the comedy of humours
