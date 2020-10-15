The great God that formed all things both rewardeth the fool, and rewardeth transgressors. As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly. Seest thou a man wise in his own conceit? there is more hope of a fool than of him.
Proverbs 26:10-12
The world is the true classroom. The most rewarding and important type of learning is through experience, seeing something with our own eyes.
Jack Bushnell Hanna (born 1947) is an American zookeeper and a director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He was director of the zoo from 1978 to 1992, and is viewed as largely responsible for elevating its quality and reputation.
