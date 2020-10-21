Burning lips and a wicked heart are like a potsherd covered with silver dross. He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him; When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.
Proverbs 26:23-25
Destroying rainforest for economic gain is like burning a Renaissance painting to cook a meal.
Edward Osborne Wilson (born 1929), usually cited as E. O. Wilson, is an American biologist, naturalist, and writer. His biological specialty is myrmecology, the study of ants, on which he has been called the world’s leading expert
