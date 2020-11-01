Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend. Whoso keepeth the fig tree shall eat the fruit thereof: so he that waiteth on his master shall be honoured.
As in water face answereth to face, so the heart of man to man.
Proverbs 27:17-19
Let the master praise him, and say, ‘Here ye do well.’ For, I assure you, there is no such whetstone to sharpen a good wit, and encourage a will to learning, as is praise.
Roger Ascham (1515-1568) was an English scholar and didactic writer, famous for his prose style, his promotion of the vernacular, and his theories of education
