Hell and destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied.
As the fining pot for silver, and the furnace for gold; so is a man to his praise.
Though thou shouldest bray a fool in a mortar among wheat with a pestle, yet will not his foolishness depart from him.
Proverbs 27:20-22
Our real work is prayer. What good is the cold iron of our frantic little efforts unless first we heat it in the furnace of our prayer? Only heat will diffuse heat.
Mother Maribel of Wantage (1887-1970) was an Anglican nun, artist and sculptor who was Mother General of the Community of St. Mary the Virgin in Wantage from 1940 to 1953.[1] Her artistic works, particularly her sculptures and carvings, are in many ecclesiastical buildings around the world.
