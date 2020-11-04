Be thou diligent to know the state of thy flocks, and look well to thy herds. For riches are not for ever: and doth the crown endure to every generation? The hay appeareth, and the tender grass sheweth itself, and herbs of the mountains are gathered.
Proverbs 27:23-25
Envy, like the worm, never runs but to the fairest fruit; like a cunning bloodhound, it singles out the fattest deer in the flock.
Francis Beaumont (1584-1616) was a dramatist in the English Renaissance theatre, most famous for his
collaborations with John Fletcher
