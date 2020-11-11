Whoso causeth the righteous to go astray in an evil way, he shall fall himself into his own pit: but the upright shall have good things in possession. The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out.
Proverbs 28:10-11
When God calls a man to be upright and pure and generous, he also calls him to be intelligent and skillful, and strong and brave.
Dr. Orison Swett Marden (1848-1924) was an American inspirational author who wrote about achieving success in life and founded Success magazine in 1897. His writings discuss common-sense principles and virtues that make for a well-rounded, successful life. Many of his ideas are based on New Thought philosophy
