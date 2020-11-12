When righteous men do rejoice, there is great glory: but when the wicked rise, a man is hidden.
He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.
Happy is the man that feareth alway: but he that hardeneth his heart shall fall into mischief.
Proverbs 28:12-14
Hope is some extraordinary spiritual grace that God gives us to control our fears, not to oust them.
Vincent McNabb, O.P. (1868-1943) was an Irish scholar and priest, based in London, active in evangelisation and apologetics.
