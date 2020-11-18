Whoso robbeth his father or his mother, and saith, It is no transgression; the same is the companion of a destroyer. He that is of a proud heart stirreth up strife: but he that putteth his trust in the Lord shall be made fat.
Proverbs 28:24-25
Beauty is but the sensible image of the Infinite. Like truth and justice it lives within us; like virtue and the moral law it is a companion of the soul.
George Bancroft (1800-1891) was an American historian and statesman who was prominent in promoting secondary education both in his home state and at the national and international level
