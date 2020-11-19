He that trusteth in his own heart is a fool: but whoso walketh wisely, he shall be delivered. He that giveth unto the poor shall not lack: but he that hideth his eyes shall have many a curse. When the wicked rise, men hide themselves: but when they perish, the righteous increase.
Proverbs 28:26-28
Friendship needs no words — it is solitude delivered from the anguish of loneliness.
Dag Hjalmar Agne Carl Hammarskjöld (1905-1961) was a Swedish economist and diplomat who served as the second Secretary-General of the United Nations. Hammarskjöld still remains the youngest person to have held the post, being only 47 years old when he was appointed in 1953
