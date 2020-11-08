They that forsake the law praise the wicked: but such as keep the law contend with them. Evil men understand not judgment: but they that seek the Lord understand all things.
Better is the poor that walketh in his uprightness, than he that is perverse in his ways, though he be rich.
Proverbs 28:4-6
To pin your hopes upon the future is to consign those hopes to a hypothesis, which is to say, a nothingness. Here and now is what we must contend with.
Angela Olive Pearce (1940-1992), who published under the name Angela Carter, was an English novelist, short story writer, poet, and journalist, known for her feminist, magical realism, and picaresque works
