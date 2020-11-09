Whoso keepeth the law is a wise son: but he that is a companion of riotous men shameth his father. He that by usury and unjust gain increaseth his substance, he shall gather it for him that will pity the poor. He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination.
Proverbs 28:7-9
Words are also seeds, and when dropped into the invisible spiritual substance, they grow and bring forth after their kind.
Charles Sherlock Fillmore (1854-1948) founded Unity, a church within the New Thought movement, with his wife, Myrtle Page Fillmore, in 1889. He became known as an American mystic for his contributions to spiritualist interpretations of biblical Scripture
