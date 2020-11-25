The bloodthirsty hate the upright: but the just seek his soul.
A fool uttereth all his mind: but a wise man keepeth it in till afterwards. If a ruler hearken to lies, all his servants are wicked.
Proverbs 29:10-12
Your hands, your eyes, your voice, your thoughts are your servants.
Loretta Young (1913-2000) was an American actress. Starting as a child actress, she had a long and varied career in film from 1917 to 1953. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film “The Farmer’s Daughter,” and received her second Academy Award nomination for her role in “Come to the Stable”
