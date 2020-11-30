An angry man stirreth up strife, and a furious man aboundeth in transgression.
A man’s pride shall bring him low: but honour shall uphold the humble in spirit.
Whoso is partner with a thief hateth his own soul: he heareth cursing, and bewrayeth it not.
Proverbs 29:22-24
This land, which we have watered with our tears and our blood, is now our mother country, and we are well satisfied to stay where wisdom abounds and gospel is free.
Richard Vincent Allen (born 1936) was the United States National Security Advisor to President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1982, having been Reagan’s chief foreign policy advisor from 1977. He has been a fellow of the Hoover Institution since 1983. He is a past member of the Defense Policy Board Advisory Committee.
